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Home / Haryana / Tech key to empowering Haryana: Minister Arvind Sharma

Tech key to empowering Haryana: Minister Arvind Sharma

Arvind Sharma addresses meeting of Postal and RMS Employees Cooperative Bank Ltd in Ambala

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:48 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma addressed the annual general meeting of the Postal and RMS Employees Cooperative Bank Limited in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday. He said that the cooperative institution, which began in Lahore in 1928, relocated to Ambala Cantonment in 1947 following Partition and is now moving forward with a legacy spanning nearly a century.

During the event, he said that by integrating technology, transparency, accountability and modern management into cooperative institutions, a strong foundation is being laid for the economic empowerment of farmers, employees, women and the youth in Haryana.

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He congratulated the bank’s Chairman, Sachin Kharb, the Board of Directors, officials and employees on the institution’s long cooperative journey.

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Sharma stated that in Haryana, Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are being transformed into multi-purpose entities rather than being limited solely to the distribution of fertilisers and loans. Efforts are underway to turn cooperative institutions in villages into robust service hubs through initiatives such as the computerisation of 710 PACS and the establishment of facilities like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras and Common Service Centres. HAFED and other cooperative bodies are playing a pivotal role in procuring farmers’ crops and supplying fertilisers, while dairy cooperatives are connecting thousands of livestock-rearing families to the market.

The minister urged the bank’s management to place the interests of members at the core of every decision. For any cooperative institution, the greatest asset — surpassing even the balance sheet — is the trust of its members, and this trust must be further strengthened through transparency.

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He said that the government and the Cooperation Department are committed to providing all possible assistance to strengthen cooperative institutions that demonstrate a proactive and positive approach. The ultimate goal is for Haryana’s cooperative institutions to set a national benchmark in service, transparency, the adoption of modern technology and the prioritisation of member interests.

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