DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Tech varsity admn seeks details of ‘works’ done by deputy registrar

Tech varsity admn seeks details of ‘works’ done by deputy registrar

Union alleges official drew salary without work for two years

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 02:46 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The members of employees unions organised a protest at DCRUST, Murthal. File
Advertisement

The administration of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology (DCRUST) has sought details from all branch heads regarding the work performed by a deputy registrar posted in the Vice Chancellor’s office over the past two years.

Advertisement

Notably, members of the teaching and non-teaching unions alleged during their indefinite protest that the deputy registrar had been drawing salary for the last two years without performing any duties.

Advertisement

Members of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers’ Association (DCRUTA) said that if the inquiry is conducted fairly, the truth will come to light. The association expressed hope that no pressure would be exerted on department heads to prepare a report in favour of the official. It also demanded that pending cases of teachers be resolved at the earliest.

Advertisement

Earlier, DCRUTA, along with members of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Employees Union (DCREU) and hundreds of students, had staged a protest march against the university administration, raising concerns over the alleged payment of salary to the deputy registrar.

Following the protest, the university administration sought detailed reports within six working days from various branches — faculty, establishment, accounts, legal cell, academic, library and examination — regarding the work handled by the officer, said Dr Ajay Dabas, president, DCRUTA.

Advertisement

Dr Dabas further claimed that several branches — including examination, faculty, academic, registration, scholarship and accounts — have been functioning without heads, adversely affecting routine university work over the last two years.

He alleged that payment of salary to an officer who was not assigned any work had caused financial loss to the university. He expressed hope that the facts would be brought on record and that a deputy registrar would be appointed to work in the interest of the university and its students.

Meanwhile, Shree Prakash Singh, Vice Chancellor of DCRUST, expressed ignorance about any such letter having been issued by the university administration.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts