Tech varsity admn seeks details of ‘works’ done by deputy registrar

The administration of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology (DCRUST) has sought details from all branch heads regarding the work performed by a deputy registrar posted in the Vice Chancellor’s office over the past two years.

Advertisement

Notably, members of the teaching and non-teaching unions alleged during their indefinite protest that the deputy registrar had been drawing salary for the last two years without performing any duties.

Advertisement

Members of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers’ Association (DCRUTA) said that if the inquiry is conducted fairly, the truth will come to light. The association expressed hope that no pressure would be exerted on department heads to prepare a report in favour of the official. It also demanded that pending cases of teachers be resolved at the earliest.

Advertisement

Earlier, DCRUTA, along with members of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Employees Union (DCREU) and hundreds of students, had staged a protest march against the university administration, raising concerns over the alleged payment of salary to the deputy registrar.

Following the protest, the university administration sought detailed reports within six working days from various branches — faculty, establishment, accounts, legal cell, academic, library and examination — regarding the work handled by the officer, said Dr Ajay Dabas, president, DCRUTA.

Advertisement

Dr Dabas further claimed that several branches — including examination, faculty, academic, registration, scholarship and accounts — have been functioning without heads, adversely affecting routine university work over the last two years.

He alleged that payment of salary to an officer who was not assigned any work had caused financial loss to the university. He expressed hope that the facts would be brought on record and that a deputy registrar would be appointed to work in the interest of the university and its students.

Meanwhile, Shree Prakash Singh, Vice Chancellor of DCRUST, expressed ignorance about any such letter having been issued by the university administration.