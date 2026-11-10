Tech varsity develops indigenous multi-flow biomass gasification system technology

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, has achieved another milestone in the field of research and innovation with the grant of an Indian patent for an innovative design of a multi-flow biomass gasification system, marking a significant step towards indigenous technology development and green energy. The patent was granted in the name of Professor (Dr) Avdhesh Kumar Sharma, Department of Mechanical Engineering, DCRUST, Murthal, who is also leading the IPR Cell of the university.

Under the guidance and encouragement of Vice-Chancellor Professor Shree Prakash Singh, who has been stressing the need to link university research with practical societal requirements and the country’s quest for self-reliance.

Professor Singh said the objective of research at the university was not merely to obtain patents but to translate scientific work into technologies capable of addressing real-world challenges.

“Indigenous technology, green energy and environmental protection are the need of the hour. Research of this nature can encourage young innovators and contribute to making the country self-reliant in the energy and technology sectors,” he said.

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He said the university administration was committed to providing researchers with a conducive research environment, necessary facilities and encouragement, particularly for technologies related to environmental protection, energy generation, utilisation of agricultural residue and industrial development.

Sharma, said the invention allowed better thermal cracking of tar leading to clean ensuing gas with rich chemical composition leading to improved thermo-chemical conversion of the waste biomass feedstock. Further, a method for effective utilisation of waste biomass feedstock in a multi-flow biomass gasification system is also disclosed.

The innovative invention is cost effective and reflects the potential of indigenous research and technological innovation towards exploring sustainable energy solutions and the effective utilisation of waste biomass resources. It is highly suitable for rural and urban society as well for thermal, motive and electric power generations without any adverse effect on the environment (i.e., pollution free).

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The technology is ready for commercial use and must be utilised with full potential for the upliftment of rural and urban society without any adverse impact on the environment, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated Sharma on his achievement. The university fraternity also appreciated Sharma for his dedication, research efforts and significant contribution to technological advancement. This patent further strengthens DCRUST’s commitment to research excellence, innovation, intellectual property generation and its contribution towards national development through rural electrification and employment generation as well.