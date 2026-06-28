Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology VC inspects admission arrangements

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) Vice-Chancellor Prof Shree Prakash Singh on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the BTech admission centre. He reviewed the admission process and facilities being provided to students and their parents arriving for admission to engineering courses.

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The Vice-Chancellor interacted with students and their family members to gather feedback about the admission process. He directed officials to ensure that no student faces any inconvenience during the admission procedure.

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“The university’s priority is to provide a simple, transparent and hassle-free admission process for students. All departments have been directed to work in close coordination so that any technical or administrative issues are resolved immediately,” Singh said.

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To make the admission process more organised and student-friendly, the university has arranged all essential facilities, including document verification, admission formalities, hostel allotment, banking services, medical examination, photocopying and other necessary services, at a single location. “This will ensure that students do not have to move from one office to another to complete admission-related tasks,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said students often face technical issues related to family IDs, and arrangements have been made on the university campus to resolve such problems so that students'' time is saved and the admission process is completed smoothly.

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He also instructed officials and staff to maintain discipline, transparency and timely execution throughout the admission process. He emphasised that students and parents should be provided with all necessary information promptly.

Singh said students coming to the university for admission are future engineers and should experience a positive and supportive environment from the very beginning.

He further said that a well-organised admission process not only saves students’ time but also strengthens their confidence in the institution.