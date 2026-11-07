Tech varsity VC raises concerns over rising groundwater extraction in Haryana

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, Vice-Chancellor Prof Shree Prakash Singh stressed the importance of water for human life, describing it as not merely a basic necessity but the very foundation of life and an invaluable natural resource deeply rooted in Indian culture.

He said water conservation was not just an environmental concern but was intrinsically linked to human existence, agriculture, food security, the economy and the future of generations to come.

Singh was addressing a gathering at a Tier-III training programme on ‘Aquifer Mapping of Groundwater Issues and Groundwater Management’, organised by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Western Region, in collaboration with the Department of Chemistry, DCRUST, on Friday.

He said Indian traditions had recognised the importance of water thousands of years ago, while modern science was now highlighting the consequences of its unsustainable use.

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Referring to the groundwater situation in Haryana, Prof Singh said it was a matter of serious concern. According to the 2025 assessment, groundwater extraction in the state had reached 136.75 per cent, indicating that the state was extracting 36.75 per cent more groundwater than its annual extractable groundwater resources.

“This is not merely a figure. It is a warning for future generations,” he said, adding that unchecked groundwater exploitation could have serious implications for drinking water availability, agriculture, food security, the rural economy and social life.

Dr Amit Kumar, Registrar, DCRUST, stressed the need for concerted efforts to address the declining availability and quality of water.

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Dr Sonia Nain, Chairperson of the Department of Chemistry, highlighted the ongoing research activities related to water treatment at the university and encouraged researchers to undertake further research initiatives in the field.

A total of 120 participants, including students, research scholars and faculty members of DCRUST, attended the training programme. During the technical sessions, participants actively interacted with resource persons and gained insights into various aspects of aquifer systems, groundwater quality, water-efficient energy production, and the accessibility and utilisation of groundwater data.