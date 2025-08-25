Tech varsity’s academic, infra woes reach CM & higher-ups

Members of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers’ Association (DCRUTA), through its president, have flagged several academic and infrastructural issues at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, before the Chief Minister, the Director General (Technical Education), and other high-ranking officials, requesting immediate intervention.

“We wish to draw your kind attention towards the prevailing academic and infrastructural problems in the university, which are directly affecting students’ academic rights and (the university’s) overall educational environment,” said DCRUTA president Ajay Dabas in his complaint.

As per the existing ordinance, after the declaration of first-year results, students are entitled to internal sliding to higher-option branches.

However, the university administration deliberately delayed the result declaration, depriving students of the academic opportunity, claimed the association president.

Over a month has passed since the commencement of the third semester, yet, internal sliding has not been implemented. Further, the new ordinance, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), has not been made available to students.

The official scheme and syllabus had also not been provided to teachers or students, creating confusion and obstructing smooth academic functioning, Dabas alleged.

Apart from it, several basic issues were flagged by the association.

Books had not been procured at the library for students despite the availability of sufficient funds; identity cards had not been issued to first-year students; generator back-up facility was restricted to administrative blocks; and academic blocks suffered frequent power cuts, the association said.

Basic infrastructure — such as roads, drinking water supply in academic blocks and hostels, classroom facilities and internet services — was in poor condition, the association added.

Will announce results in 1-2 days: VC

In response, DCRUST Vice-Chancellor Shree Prakash Singh said the general scheme of the learning ordinance had been approved by the executive council in a meeting held on August 22.

Once the minutes were approved, the scheme would be uploaded on the website, he added, stating that results would be announced within a day or two.

The Library In-charge and the Deputy Librarian had been directed several times to submit their requirements so that purchasing orders could be issued, he said in regards to the purchase of books.

“I have personally reviewed the generator set, and found some problems in it. I have approved a grant of Rs 1.41 lakh for the repair of the panels of the generator set, after which power can be supplied in all blocks,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

The Registrar had been directed to present details of all water purifiers and air conditioners so that annual maintenance contract (AMC) could be allotted for these, he said.