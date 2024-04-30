 Tech, vet varsities sign pact to collaborate in education, research : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Tech, vet varsities sign pact to collaborate in education, research

Tech, vet varsities sign pact to collaborate in education, research

Tech, vet varsities sign pact to collaborate in education, research

Officials after signing an MoU in Hisar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 29

The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

Both the institutions will work together in the field of skill-based training, education and research.

Vice-Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi signed the MoU on behalf of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology and Rajesh Khurana, director HRM, signed the pact on behalf of the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

Vinod Chhokar, registrar, and Namita Singh, dean (international affairs) were witnesses from Guru Jambheshwar university, while Naresh Jindal, director of research, and Gulshan Narang, dean (COVS) were witnesses from the veterinary university.

Vice-Chancellor Bishnoi said the MoU will be useful for both the universities.

Vinod Chhokar said, “Guru Jambheshwar university will recognise the veterinary university as an academic and research centre at par with its academic departments. The faculty of the veterinary university will be recognised at par with that of the Guru Jambheshwar university for academic and research work and vice versa. Both the collaborating universities will also provide opportunities to postgraduate students to conduct research in their laboratories.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

4
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

5
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

6
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

7
Entertainment

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

8
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

9
Madhya Pradesh

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

10
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Trudeau event

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Pannun

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali

Drug regulator took action over misleading ads

Delhi Police call Reddy over Shah fake video

Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video

PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in city

Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Voters in Amritsar East hope Navjot Sidhu will visit them

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of city Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature falls 6.9 degrees

Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Ex-CM Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

50 bikes with modified silencers impounded

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Amrinder Raja Warring Congress’s trump card for Ludhiana

First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

national yogasana training programme kicks off

national yogasana training programme kicks off

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution