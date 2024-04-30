Tech, vet varsities sign pact to collaborate in education, research

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 29

The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

Both the institutions will work together in the field of skill-based training, education and research.

Vice-Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi signed the MoU on behalf of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology and Rajesh Khurana, director HRM, signed the pact on behalf of the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

Vinod Chhokar, registrar, and Namita Singh, dean (international affairs) were witnesses from Guru Jambheshwar university, while Naresh Jindal, director of research, and Gulshan Narang, dean (COVS) were witnesses from the veterinary university.

Vice-Chancellor Bishnoi said the MoU will be useful for both the universities.

Vinod Chhokar said, “Guru Jambheshwar university will recognise the veterinary university as an academic and research centre at par with its academic departments. The faculty of the veterinary university will be recognised at par with that of the Guru Jambheshwar university for academic and research work and vice versa. Both the collaborating universities will also provide opportunities to postgraduate students to conduct research in their laboratories.”

