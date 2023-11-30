Technical bid for AIIMS opens

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, November 29

The much-awaited AIIMS project at Majra-Bhalkhi village here took a step forward after a technical bid for design, engineering, procurement and construction, including operation and maintenance of the project, was opened today. Four firms have submitted their bids.

Why no foundation stone laid so far? When the bid for the project could be opened, why the delay in laying the foundation stone of the project? Sheotaj Singh, AIIMS sangharsh samiti president

HLL Infra Tech Services Limited, an executive agency of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had reinvited the bid in the first week of this month after cancelling the earlier tender for the same work on October 31, citing administrative reasons.

As per the conditions, the work, with a total cost of Rs 971.31 crore, would be completed in 22 months. A sum of Rs 950.25 crore would be spent on the design, procurement and construction work, while Rs 21.06 crore would be expended on operation and maintenance, said sources.

“Opening of the technical bid is a step ahead towards implementation of this ambitious project, which will not only ensure ultra-modern healthcare facilities for the people, but also impart medical education to aspirants. It will take at least 10 days to finalise the tender process, after which the project will be initiated,” said Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti, which has been staging a dharna at Kund, demanding execution of the project, said opening of the bid was the outcome of its agitation. When the bid for the project could be opened, what was the issue in laying the foundation stone of the project, questoned samiti president Sheotaj Singh and spokesman Rajendra Singh.

“We will not end the agitation unless MBBS classes are started and the foundation stone is laid,” Rajendra added.

