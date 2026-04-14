Technical glitch in e-purchase portal disrupts wheat sales in Sirsa

Farmers in Sirsa district faced major disruption on Monday as a new government e-purchase system for wheat repeatedly malfunctioned, causing long delays at local mandis.

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The portal kept going offline throughout the day, preventing the issuance of gate passes. Farmers were forced to wait for hours under the hot sun, with their tractors and trolleys queued outside the mandis. By mid-morning, the lines had stretched from the mandi gates to the bus stand, creating traffic jams on nearby roads. Police from the local police station had to intervene.

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Farmer leader Gurdas Singh Lakkranwali visited the mandis and expressed frustration on behalf of the farmers. He said the e-purchase system, designed to make wheat sales easier, had instead created difficulties.

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The situation escalated at Kalanwali mandi, where farmers staged a protest by blocking Dabwali Road. In response, authorities allowed offline entries, providing immediate relief. Once offline gate passes were issued, tractors and trolleys were gradually allowed into the mandis, easing congestion.