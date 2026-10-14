Technical glitches slow paddy lifting in Karnal

Technical glitches and lengthy procedures under the state government’s new vehicle-tracking system have slowed paddy lifting in Karnal district, adding to concerns over sluggish procurement and alleged distress sales amid limited participation by rice millers.

Of the 2,08,144 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy procured in the district so far, only 92,033 MT, or around 44%, has been lifted.

Advertisement

Transporters and arhtiyas said GPS connectivity issues and delays in generating gate passes were hampering the movement of procured stocks. They maintained that the system, introduced to improve monitoring and curb corruption, needed to be streamlined to avoid disrupting operations.

Advertisement

Ashok Khurana, president of the Transporters’ Association, said the system involved geo-fencing grain markets and rice mills to track vehicles carrying paddy.

He said intermittent GPS connectivity failures could show trucks as inactive on the online portal despite their physical availability. Delays also occurred when mill employees failed to generate inward gate passes on time, holding up subsequent trips.

Advertisement

Surender Tyagi, president of the Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said the system was time-consuming, with internet connectivity problems further delaying gate-pass generation.

He said employees were spending considerable time completing formalities instead of monitoring procurement and lifting operations. The system should facilitate the process rather than create additional hurdles, he added, calling for its streamlining.