Technical glitches stall 3,260 land mutations in Fatehabad, property deals hit

The Haryana Government's push for paperless property registration and online land mutation is facing serious hurdles in Fatehabad district, where technical glitches have left more than 3,260 mutation (intkal) cases pending, delaying property transactions worth crores of rupees.

Advertisement

Officials said frequent portal outages and software errors had slowed down the processing of mutations in Bhuna, Tohana, Ratia, Fatehabad and Kulan, affecting both urban and rural landowners. Buyers and sellers have been left waiting for months, while disputes over delayed ownership transfers are also beginning to surface.

Advertisement

According to data from the Revenue Department, around 810 mutation cases are pending in Tohana, 811 in Ratia, 800 in Fatehabad, 600 in Bhuna sub-tehsil (250 urban and 350 rural) and 250 in Kulan, taking the total backlog to over 3,260 cases. Apart from mutations, inheritance and land partition cases have also piled up.

Advertisement

Residents Jagdish Chander, Devender Singh, Jitender Singh, Manjeet Singh and Vikas Kumar alleged that even approved mutations were not being reflected in the jamabandi records. They claimed that mutation numbers mentioned in registered sale deeds often did not match the entries in patwari records, while several registrations involving khana kasht land could not be processed due to portal errors.

One of the major technical issues, the officials said, was the portal's failure to display 'sarsai', a key land measurement unit required for updating the land records. As a result, the complete land area cannot be entered, leaving mutation cases incomplete.

Advertisement

Talking to the media, Tohana tehsildar Anil Kumar said around 810 cases were pending due to portal-related issues and would be cleared once the system functions normally. Bhuna naib tehsildar Krishna Kumar said nearly 600 mutation cases were stuck because of technical glitches, although a few were being processed intermittently.

Revenue officials said all pending cases would be taken up on priority once the portal becomes fully operational. Until then, landowners continue to make repeated visits to revenue offices, waiting for a system designed to simplify services to start working as intended.