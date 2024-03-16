Techspardha-24 festival begins at NIT-Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, March 15
The four-day annual technology festival ‘TECHSPARDHA-24’ commenced at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, on Thursday. The inaugural ceremony was organised at the Jubilee Hall of the institute.
Prof PC Tewari, public relations incharge at the university, said the fest was a national-level technical-managerial celebration. It will conclude on March 17. Various competitions will be organised during the festival in many areas, including robotics, computer science and electrical engineering application. Prof Tewari said the events would strengthen the interest of students, along with promoting technical knowledge. He further said it provided an important platform for the industry group where they would get an opportunity to put forth new and outstanding ideas in the field of innovation and technology.
Students from all NITs, IITs and various private and government institutions will participate in the programme through offline and online modes.
