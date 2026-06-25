Teen assault victim dies after 2 months in Panipat; family protests with body on NH-44

Family members of a 16-year-old boy who died after battling for life for nearly two months following an assault staged a protest today by placing his body on NH-44 outside the Mini Secretariat here, demanding the arrest of all those involved in the case.

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The deceased, Shekhar, a Class IX student and son of Rameshwar of Badoli village, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. He had been on ventilator support since sustaining a severe head injury in the April 22 attack.

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The protest, in which several women family members participated, led to the deployment of a heavy police force at the site. DSP (City) Rajbir Singh reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters.

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According to police, the incident stemmed from a dispute over parking an auto-rickshaw outside Rameshwar's house in Badoli village. Rameshwar alleged that his elder brother Krishan Lal objected to the parking, leading to an argument on April 22.

Rameshwar alleged that later, while he and his son were returning home, Krishan Lal along with family members Ajay, Vijay, Bimla and Lokesha intercepted them.

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"He started abusing us. The accused hit my son on the head with an interlocking tile and assaulted me with lathis," Rameshwar alleged.

Shekhar suffered a critical head injury and was admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he remained under treatment until his death.

After the post-mortem examination today, the family brought the body to Panipat and placed it on NH-44, raising slogans and demanding immediate action.

The protesters alleged that while five people were involved in the assault, only two had been arrested. They also met SP Bhupender Singh and demanded the immediate arrest of the remaining accused.

Following assurances from the SP, the family initially ended the nearly two-hour protest and took the body towards their village. However, they later resumed their protest near the CIA police station close to the toll plaza.

SP Bhupender Singh said, "Earlier, a case of attempt to murder was registered and two accused involved in the matter have been arrested earlier and two more arrested today. Now, the murder sections would be introduced in the case and the case has been handed over to the CIA-1 team."

The SP added that the family had alleged misbehaviour by the investigating officer. "The family members alleged that the investigation officer (IO) misbehaved with them, and he has been sent to the police lines. A probe into the matter is underway," Bhupender Singh said.