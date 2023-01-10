Teen booked for murder of 13-yr-old boy

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 9

The police have registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy. The accused named in the FIR is also a minor.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday evening around 5 pm when two boys aged around 13 to 14 years were playing near a green belt in Sector-3 here. It is reported that the accused who is 14 years old hit the victim identified as Mohit (13), a student of Class VII, after a quarrel over the issue of climbing a tree.

It is alleged that the accused picked up a stick and hit Mohit on his head making him unconscious. Later, he died in hospital.

The minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday.

