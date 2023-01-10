Teen booked for murder of 13-yr-old boy

Faridabad, January 9
The police have registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy. The accused named in the FIR is also a minor.
According to the police, the incident took place on Monday evening around 5 pm when two boys aged around 13 to 14 years were playing near a green belt in Sector-3 here. It is reported that the accused who is 14 years old hit the victim identified as Mohit (13), a student of Class VII, after a quarrel over the issue of climbing a tree.
It is alleged that the accused picked up a stick and hit Mohit on his head making him unconscious. Later, he died in hospital.
The minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...