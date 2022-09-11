Nuh shocker: Teen caught for killing 11-year-old boy to get 'madrasa' shut

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 11

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended by Nuh police for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old student at a Madrasa to get the institution shut.

The decomposed body of the boy was found in a room of Madrasa six days ago. The teenager had allegedly killed him to tarnish the reputation of Madrasa so that he no longer had to study there.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said Pinnagwan unit of police had cracked the case which had created a flutter in the area.

According to the SP, the accused had joined Madrasa some seven months ago but never liked it here. He had tried fleeing twice but failed and thus started thinking ways of getting the institution shut.

“He had no interest in studying and family had forced him to come to Madrasa. They boy had run away and gone home but parents brought him back,” Singla said.

Pinnagwan SHO Satbir Singh said the boy was inspired by crime shows and was sure that an adult, probably a teacher, would be caught for the crime and he would escape unscathed.

He carefully planned the murder and chose the victim who was fond of him and trusted him. He initially wanted to kill him on Friday but chose September 3 as there were less people around in Madrasa on that day, the SHO said, adding that he took the boy to a basement where he allegedly smashed his head to wall punched and strangulated him.

“To ensure the young boy was dead, the teenager buried him under the mud and behaved normally afterwards. Days later, police recovered body after foul smell started coming from basement,” Singh said.

The boy’s plan came a cropper as his father did visit Madrasa on September 5 but did not take him home.

The teams, meanwhile, continued questioning staff and students and the boy got scared. On September 8, he narrated the incident to his father who confided in village elders and moved to police.

Police said they summoned the juvenile for questioning in the presence of his parents and after sustained interrogation for two days, he confessed to the crime and was apprehended on Sunday morning.

He was produced in front of Juvenile Justice Board and sent to correction home in Faridabad.