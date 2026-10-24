Teen girl, 6-year-old cousin killed as tractor-trolley hits Activa in Jagadhri

In a tragic accident, a 17-year-old girl and her six-year-old cousin were killed when their Activa was allegedly hit by a tractor-trolley near Saraswati School in Jagadhri on Saturday afternoon.

The mother of the deceased girl and her two-year-old brother sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Yamunanagar. The deceased were identified as Mehak (17) and Akram (6).

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According to information, Mursiba, a resident of Sugh village in the district, was travelling to the market on an Activa with her daughter Mehak, son Sifan (2) and her brother-in-law’s son Akram.

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When they reached near Saraswati School in Jagadhri, their Activa was allegedly hit by a tractor-trolley loaded with soil.

Mehak and Akram died in the accident. Their bodies were taken to the Civil Hospital in Jagadhri for a postmortem examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday.

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Mursiba and Sifan sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Yamunanagar.

Jaspal Singh, in-charge of the Buria Gate police post in Jagadhri, said the tractor-trolley had been seized and efforts were under way to arrest the driver.