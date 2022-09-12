Teen held for killing 11-yr-old in Nuh madrasa

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 11

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended by the Nuh police for allegedly murdering his 11-year-old co-student at a Nuh madrasa “to get the institution shut”.

The decomposed body was found in a room of the madrasa six days ago and the accused had allegedly killed him “to tarnish the image of the madrasa so that he no longer had to study there”.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said the Pinnagwan unit of the police had cracked the case. According to him, the accused had joined the madrasa some seven months ago, but never liked the place. He had tried leaving it twice, but failed and, thus, “decided to get the institution shut”.

“He had no interest in studying and his family had forced him to come here. He had run away and gone home, but his parents brought him back,” said Singla.

Satbir Singh, SHO, Pinnagwan, said the boy was inspired by crime shows and was sure that an adult, probably a teacher, would be caught and he would escape. He carefully planned the murder and chose the victim who was fond of him and trusted him. He initially wanted to kill him on Friday, but chose September 3, as there were less people. He took the boy to the basement, where he smashed his head on a wall, punched and strangulated him.

The police said they summoned the juvenile for questioning in the presence of his parents and after sustained interrogation for two days (Friday and Saturday), he confessed to committing the crime and was apprehended on Sunday morning. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to correction home in Faridabad.

