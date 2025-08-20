DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Teenage girl’s body found on roadside in Karnal’s Umarpur village

Teenage girl’s body found on roadside in Karnal’s Umarpur village

The body bore injury marks on head and around the neck, raising suspicions of foul play, say locals
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:27 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials at the spot where the body of a teenage girl was found in Umarpur village, Indri block, Karnal, on Wednesday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Tension gripped Umarpur and nearby villages in the Indri block on Wednesday after the body of a teenage girl was discovered lying along the roadside.

Advertisement

According to locals, the body of the girl, aged between 17 to 18 years, bore injury marks on the head and around the neck, raising suspicions of foul play.

Villagers suspect that the girl was killed elsewhere and her body dumped near the spot. They immediately alerted the police upon discovering it.

Advertisement

Police officials said all angles are being investigated, and the cause of death will be clearer after the postmortem report.

DSP Rajiv Kumar, along with several police teams and forensic experts, reached the spot to assess the situation. “We are investigating the matter. The cause of death can be confirmed only after the postmortem examination. For the identity of the girl, we are making efforts,” the officer said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts