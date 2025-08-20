Teenage girl’s body found on roadside in Karnal’s Umarpur village

Tension gripped Umarpur and nearby villages in the Indri block on Wednesday after the body of a teenage girl was discovered lying along the roadside.

According to locals, the body of the girl, aged between 17 to 18 years, bore injury marks on the head and around the neck, raising suspicions of foul play.

Villagers suspect that the girl was killed elsewhere and her body dumped near the spot. They immediately alerted the police upon discovering it.

Police officials said all angles are being investigated, and the cause of death will be clearer after the postmortem report.

DSP Rajiv Kumar, along with several police teams and forensic experts, reached the spot to assess the situation. “We are investigating the matter. The cause of death can be confirmed only after the postmortem examination. For the identity of the girl, we are making efforts,” the officer said.