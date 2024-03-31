Teenager dies after ‘falling’ off 15th floor

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 30

A 17-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from the balcony of his flat located on the 15th floor in Sector 70 here last night.

The victim, identified as Hitesh, was a student of Class XII.

Though it not clear how the victim fell from the balcony of the flat, sources in the society claimed that the victim had allegedly committed suicide after he was reportedly scolded by a kin over some issue.

The incident took place around 8 pm.

According to the police, guards in the society saw the body after the victim “fell” from the balcony.

The family had rented the flat in the society a few months ago.

A police officer said while the matter was being investigated, it is unclear how the victim fell from the 15th floor of the building.

