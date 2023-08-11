Tehsil office in Ambala Cantt Waterlogged

It has been one month since flood hit Ambala Cantt, but the newly built SDM and tehsil offices are still waterlogged. The garbage can be seen floating in the backyard where lawyers and stamp vendors have their stalls. Visitors of all age groups visit these offices everyday for registering properties, wills, agreements, applying for driving licences and for making documents, affidavits etc. The Haryana Government earns huge revenue from these offices. The local administration should take note of it and get the water pumped out of these premises. Dr Vinay Kumar Malhotra, Ambala cantt

Shift dairies, fruit vends to designated places

The BJP government has carried out several development works in the past nine years, but neither the dairies nor the fruit and vegetable vendors have been shifted out to their designated places from the city. The district administration should step in and get the dairies shifted to their designated places. Shakti Singh, karnal

Encroachment by shopkeepers of Meera market

Shopkeepers have encroached upon several parts of Meera Market causing inconvenience to the public. They find it difficult to walk on footpath in the market. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation should remove such encroachments by taking action against defaulters. Vipin Kumar, yamunanagar

