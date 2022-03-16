Tehsildar registered property on DTP's NOC: Haryana Vigilance Bureau probe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 15

The state Vigilance Bureau inquiry indicates that both arrested officials -– DTP Vikram Kumar and Tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora — were hand in glove and allegedly had a nexus for the registration of properties in illegal colonies. For that, they allegedly used to charge money from people.

DTP suspended The state government has suspended the services of DTP Vikram Kumar. In the order, Additional Chief Secretary, Devender Singh said, “The services of DTP Vikram Kumar have been placed under suspension with effect from March 11, the day of his red-handed arrest by the State Vigilance Bureau Haryana.” During suspension, his headquarters have been fixed as the Director Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, Chandigarh.

“Both officials were hand in glove. The DTP used to provide NOC of the property, which is mandatory for the registration of land, and the Tehsildar did registration of property on that NOC,” said inspector Sachin Kumar, a member of the team investigating the case.

Sources in the Revenue Department say no registration of property could be done in an illegal colony. For the registration in any colony, NOC is required from the DTP office.

Sources say the DTP used to take bribe from colonisers to assist in getting the change of land use certificate (CLU).

On March 11, a vigilance team had arrested DTP Vikram Kumar with Rs 5 lakh allegedly for facilitating a coloniser in developing an illegal colony in Gharaunda block. His driver was also arrested with Rs 5,000 cash. The vigilance team had also seized Rs 78.6 lakh from the residence of the DTP, along with documents of properties and investment at several places.

The vigilance team later arrested Karnal Tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora on the confession of the DTP on March 13 from his office. As per the vigilance team, the DTP has confessed that out of the recovered Rs 78.6 lakh, the Tehsildar had given him Rs 14.5 lakh for providing NOCs of various properties.

“The investigation indicates that both have divided their works for registration of properties in different areas particularly in illegal colonies,” said sources.

Meanwhile, the DTP and Tehsildar were produced in court on Tuesday from where the DTP was taken on three-day police remand and the Tehsildar on one-day police remand.

The police are investigating the involvement of others in this case. As per the sources, several other officials, employees and private persons are said to be involved in this case. GP Singh and Saurabh Kadyan, counsels of the Tehsildar, said that their client is a heart patient. “During investigation, his advocate will remain with him,” they added.

On the other hand, Rajiv Kumar, counsel of the DTP, said that police have sought 10-day police remand for the recovery of two vehicles which, as per the police, had been purchased in cash. “One vehicle has been handed over to the vigilance and the second will also be given to the vigilance,” he added.

