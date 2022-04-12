Tehsils sans top revenue officials

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 11

Tehsils and sub-tehsils in the district are facing acute shortage of tehsildars and naib tehsildars, key posts in the Revenue Department, due to which the working of tehsils and sub-tehsils has been badly affected.

Public at receiving end Regular officials were needed as works like registration of land, court cases, mutation of land, issuance of domicile, income certificate and other works were badly affected.

Out of the five sanctioned posts of the tehsildar, three have been lying vacant for the past several days, while out of the eight posts of the naib tehsildar, five are yet to be filled due to which residents are facing problems and the registration of land work, along with the mutation of land and court cases, has been hit.

The situation can be gauged from the fact that an official has been given the charge of two to three offices. Despite this, the pendency of work is increasing, said sources in the department.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, there are five tehsils, Karnal, Indri, Gharaunda, Nilokheri and Assandh and three sub-tehsils Nigdhu, Ballah and Nissing, in the district.

At the tehsil level, both posts of the tehsildar and naib tehsildar are sanctioned, while the post of the naib tehsildar is sanctioned at the sub-tehsil level, said an official.

All three sub-tehsils, Nigdhu, Ballah and Nissing, are running without the regular naib tehsildar, while Karnal, Indri and Assandh are without tehsildar. Indri and Assandh tehsils even do not have naib tehsildars.

Officials, however, claimed that they had given additional charges to the present officials of tehsils and sub-tehsils so that the work of people did not suffer.

The naib tehsildar of the accounts branch has been given the additional charges of Ballah sub-tehsil and Assandh tehsil, while Nain Tehsildar Gharaunda has been given the additional charge of the Nissing sub-tehsil, and naib tehsildar, Nilokheri, has been assigned the additional charge of the Nigdhu sub-tehsil.

Similarly, Nilokheri tehsildar has been given the additional charge of Karnal and Gharaunda Tehsildar of Indri, said an official.