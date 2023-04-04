Telecaller posing as relative of PMO official arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 3

The Gurugram police have arrested a telecaller of a private company, who was allegedly posing as a relative of an official in the Prime Minister Office (PMO) to get free entry in a tavern, located in the Sector 65 area here.

The accused was also making indecent remarks and threatening the station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 65 police station to force him to arrange his free entry in the tavern, said the police.

“We have arrested the accused, identified as 30-year-old Satyaprakash Arya, alias Siddharth. He works as a telecaller in a company, located in the Sector 18 area. His mobile, along with a SIM card with which he used to make threat calls, was also seized. He was produced in a city court today, which sent him sent to judicial custody,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

#gurugram