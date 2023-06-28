Tell why contempt proceedings not be initiated, HC to Principal Secy

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 27

Making it clear that a “renewed order” posting a Deputy Excise & Taxation Commissioner (DETC) despite direction on the maintenance of status quo was apparently an attempt to “overreach an order” already passed by the Bench, the Punjab and Haryana High Courts has directed Principal Secretary, Department of Excise & Taxation, to explain why proceedings for contempt of court be not initiated against him.

Attempt to overreach Court It is not disputed that the order of status quo was qua the posting of the petitioner to be maintained and that such order has not been modified by this court on any appropriate application moved by the respondent-state or the aggrieved respondent therein. In the absence of any modification in the direction, passing of any renewed order is apparently an attempt to overreach an order already passed by this court. Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also directed the officer to remain present before filing the affidavit giving reasons. The direction came on the petition against the State of Haryana and another respondent by Ravinder Singh through counsel R Kartikeya. He had challenged the order dated June 6 passed by the Principal Secretary, whereby he was transferred as the DETC, HIPA, from the post of DETC, Excise, (East) Gurugram.

Appearing before Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench, Kartikeya contended the earlier transfer order dated March 27 was challenged by the petitioner. Taking it up, the High Court on March 29 asserted “status quo qua the posting of the petitioner shall be maintained till the next date”. Kartikeya submitted the respondents vide the order impugned committed a violation of the earlier direction regarding maintenance of status quo. The order, directed to remain in force till the next date, was extended by the court and had not been vacated/modified till date.

Justice Bhardwaj added a written statement by the Under Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, Sandeep Sharma, stated that another officer joined the post of the DETC Excise (East) Gurugram on March 28. The petitioner’s posting order for HIPA, Gurugram, was issued to avoid the administrative difficulties.

Reference was also made to the averments by the petitioner in his earlier writ petition challenging the orders on the ground that his mother was unwell. It was submitted that the petitioner’s prime grievance stood redressed since his substantive posting was kept at Gurugram itself.

“It is, however, not disputed that the order of status quo was qua the posting of the petitioner to be maintained and that such order of status quo qua the posting has not been modified by this Court on any appropriate application moved by the respondent-State or the aggrieved respondent therein. In the absence of any modification in the direction by this Court to the respondents to maintain the status quo qua the posting of the petitioner, passing of any renewed order is apparently an attempt to overreach an order already passed by this Court”, Justice Bhardwaj asserted.

Before parting with the case, Justice Bhardwaj added the order in question was apparently passed in contempt of the High Court. As such, the Principal Secretary was directed to remain present and file the affidavit giving reasons.