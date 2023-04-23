Temple ceremony put off after court orders

Rohtak, April 22
The stone-laying ceremony of Parshuram Temple at Pahrawar village in Rohtak district has been postponed in the wake of a local court’s orders. The court had restrained Naveen Jaihind, a former president of the state unit of the AAP, who is organising the religious ceremony, from entering the village land which belongs to the Rohtak Municipal Corporation.
Hence, the ceremony, which was to be organised on April 23, will now be held on May 21. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting organised in Rohtak on Saturday.
Jaihind said they would challenge the court’s order in a higher court. He also asked the state government to clarify its stance regarding the matter.
“The Chief Minister had announced that the said land at Pahrawar village would be handed over to the Gaur Brahman Vidya Pracharini Sabha. He should clarify his stance,” said Jaihind.
The said chunk of land at Pahrawar village was under the ownership of the village panchayat before 2009. The panchayat leased out the land to the sabha. Later, the land came under the ownership of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the lease deed of the sabha was cancelled.
The state leadership had recently assured that the land would be handed over to the sabha.
