In a tragic incident, a person was killed after the dome of a temple collapsed at Babain in Kurukshetra early on Sunday morning.

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As per information, the dome at the Nageshwar Mahadev Temple collapsed around 4 am, and the caretaker of the temple was killed on the spot. The deceased was identified as Natrajan Giri. After getting information, residents reached the temple and started the rescue operation. After removing the debris, the body was recovered.

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The residents said it was an old temple and was renovated a few years back. The dome of the temple collapsed all of a sudden. It has caused severe damage to the entire temple.

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Babain police station SHO Rajeev said information regarding the collapse of the dome was received, in which the caretaker of the temple had died. The body was shifted for post-mortem. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.