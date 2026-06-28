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Home / Haryana / Temple donation theft case: Guilty won’t be spared, says Anil Vij

Temple donation theft case: Guilty won’t be spared, says Anil Vij

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:05 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Anil Vij. File photo
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Giving a strong reply to the Opposition regarding the Ram Temple offering theft case, state Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij said, “The same people who are raising a hue and cry about the temple offerings are the ones who did not want the temple to be built in Ayodhya.”

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“The real pain is for people like us who went to jail, were arrested and beaten up by the police in connection with the temple! I suffered a serious head injury and developed lumps, for which I underwent surgery three years ago,” he said during an interaction with mediapersons on Saturday.

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“The Ram Temple is in Uttar Pradesh, and CM Adityanath Yogi and PM Narendra Modi will not spare the guilty. Ravana had abducted Mata Sita, after which no one was left in Ravana’s house to light a lamp,” Vij remarked.

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