Temple priest found dead

Yamunanagar, October 28
A priest of a temple situated on the Radaur-Ladwa road near Sangipur village was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons. The deceased has been identified as Mahant Rajaram (65) of Radaur town in Yamunanagar district.
Radaur police station SHO Anant Ram said a case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Raj Kumar, against unidentified persons on Saturday. He said the body was found on the temple premises.
The police took possession of the body after receiving the information this noon. He further said the deceased, who used to live in the temple alone, had succumbed to his injuries. “We are investigating the matter to nab the suspects,” the SHO added.
