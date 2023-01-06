Temples, gurdwaras roped in for campaign against drug menace

Deepender Deswal
Sirsa, January 5
To tackle the menace of drug addiction in Sirsa district, which is known as one of the worst-affected districts of Haryana, the district administration has roped in gurdwaras and temples to become the voice of the administration for checking the menace.
A 52-second audio clip in both Hindi and Punjabi languages will be aired on loudspeakers/audio systems installed in gurdwaras and temples in the district. The clip will be aired at 6 am and 8 pm every day.
10 villages identified
- The district administration has identified 10 villages for the purpose Shah Satnampura, Jhopra, Tilokewala, Mojgarh, Chakjalu, Gosaiana, Subakhera, Kamaal, Jeevannagar, Dariaoala
- 615 cases registered under the NDPS Act in dist in 2022
- 1,415 persons nabbed in cases related to the peddling of drugs/illicit liquor
- Police seized 38kg opium, 4,626 kg poppy husk, 5.7 kg heroin and 61.5 kg ganja
Making an appeal to the villagers in the campaign against drug addiction, Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta stated that drug addiction was a social evil and a stage of mental disease which ruined the health of the addict and destroyed his family and had a negative impact on society as a whole.
In the audio clip, the announcer urges the villagers to wake up to the reality of this evil and join hands to make collective efforts to eradicate this evil. “Villagers should gather information about the addicted persons in their respective villages and help administration take remedial measures. The administration will help these persons in de-addiction and in rebuilding their lives,” the announcer stated, adding that they should not nurse any bias against the affected persons.
The clip is being sent to religious and social organisations for airing it in both rural and urban areas to spread maximum awareness among the residents, the DC said.
Besides, the Development and Panchayat Department would organise sports events in Rania, Oadhan, Nathusari Chopta and Ellenabad blocks in the district and is encouraging youths to participate in the events.
Even the BJP MP from Sirsa Sunita Duggal had raised the issue of prevalence of drug addiction among youth in Sirsa district in the Lok Sabha two weeks ago. Duggal tried to put the blame on the neighbouring Rajasthan and Punjab for smuggling and peddling of drugs in Sirsa and adjoining Fatehabad and Hisar districts. She also appreciated the efforts being put in by the Sirsa SP Dr Arpit Jain to tackle the menace.
