Home / Haryana / Tension erupts between Gurana and Khanpur villages in Hisar over canal breach

Tension erupts between Gurana and Khanpur villages in Hisar over canal breach

According to reports, villagers from both sides gathered in the fields along the minor canal and started pelting stones
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:02 PM Sep 06, 2025 IST
A breach had occurred in the minor canal on September 5, flooding the fields of Gurana village.
Tension has built up between Gurana and Khanpur villages in Hisar district after a breach in the minor canal led to flooding in the area. According to reports, villagers from both sides gathered in the fields along the minor canal and started pelting stones after their discussions turned into arguments, with both sides blaming each other for the situation. Police have been deployed at the spot to prevent further escalation.

Civil and police officials have rushed to the spot and are reportedly talking to people from both sides. The residents of Khanpur allege that villagers from Gurana deliberately damaged the minor canal, causing floodwaters to flow towards Khanpur and Sindhar villages. They fear that if the situation continues, nearby villages, including Ghirai, Sindhar, Singhwa Ragho, and Khanpur, could be submerged.

However, the villagers of Gurana claim that the canal breached due to excess water pressure and not due to human interference. A breach had occurred in the minor canal on September 5, flooding the fields of Gurana village. On Saturday, villagers from Khanpur and Sindhar went to Gurana to discuss the worsening waterlogging, but the talks turned into a heated exchange, which soon escalated into stone-pelting from both sides.

Hansi SDM Rajesh Khoth, a known administrator in the region, said that there was some tension as people from both sides gathered at the spot, but the situation is now under control. The officials are keeping a close watch, and water is being drained out of the villages.

