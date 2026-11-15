Tent Pegging World Cup: Haryana Police personnel help India win 3 bronze medals in Jordan

Haryana Police has made its mark on the international sporting stage. The Indian team won three bronze medals at the 5th ITPF Tent Pegging World Cup, held in Aqaba, Jordan, from November 11 to 14. Haryana Police was represented by ASI Jitender Kumar as a team member and Head Constable Suresh Kumar as National Coach.

Teams from 10 countries took part: India, Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sudan and Yemen.

The six-member Indian squad, captained by Dhanraj, included two players each from Assam Rifles and the Indian Army, and one each from ITBP and Haryana Police. Its members included Bonge Ganesh, Sandeep Kumar, Dinesh Karlekar, ASI Jitender Kumar and ITBP's Amit Chhetri.

Karlekar won two individual bronze medals and Chhetri was part of the medal-winning team.

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ASI Jitender Kumar's selection reflects the talent Haryana Police personnel bring to sport alongside their duties of maintaining law and order, said the Haryana Police in a statement.

HC Suresh Kumar, as National Coach, trained the players and sharpened their technical skills ahead of the competition.

Congratulating the players and coach, DGP Ajay Singhal said that ASI Jitender Kumar's selection and HC Suresh Kumar's role as coach were a source of great pride for the department.

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Commandant Bharti Dabas of the 4th Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban, said the Haryana Police tent pegging team trained at Bhondsi before the championship. The battalion provided training facilities, practice infrastructure, resources and logistical support, with a focus on international-level preparation. She credited the bronze medals to the players' hard work, discipline and dedication, and congratulated the whole team.