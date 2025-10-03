Local Congress workers had to remove a tent set up at the PWD Rest House in Narnaul town here on Thursday after the local authorities concerned objected to it, citing the absence of proper permission for the same.

The tent and chairs had been placed on the lawn of the rest house to welcome newly elected Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh, who later addressed the gathering without a stage or shelter.

However, a senior PWD official clarified that the permission had only been granted for the use of rooms within the premises. The party workers, he said, had erected the tent on the lawn to hold a public meeting, which had not been permitted, leading to the request for its removal.