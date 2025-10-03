DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Tent removed ahead of Cong chief's Narnaul visit

Tent removed ahead of Cong chief's Narnaul visit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
mahendragarh, Updated At : 02:46 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Local Congress workers had to remove a tent set up at the PWD Rest House in Narnaul town here on Thursday after the local authorities concerned objected to it, citing the absence of proper permission for the same.

Advertisement

The tent and chairs had been placed on the lawn of the rest house to welcome newly elected Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh, who later addressed the gathering without a stage or shelter.

Advertisement

However, a senior PWD official clarified that the permission had only been granted for the use of rooms within the premises. The party workers, he said, had erected the tent on the lawn to hold a public meeting, which had not been permitted, leading to the request for its removal.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts