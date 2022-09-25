Tent set up at crematorium for last rites

Our Correspondent

Gurugram: Amid continuous heavy rain, a scene of helplessness was witnessed at Dugri village in Nuh district on Saturday where due to lack of tin shed in the crematorium, a tarpaulin tent had to be erected to perform the last rites.

During the cremation of any body, ghee is usually used but family members had to compulsively use kerosene and diesel to cremate the body. The incident took place when a 50-year-old Om Prakash died of prolonged illness.