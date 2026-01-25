Tenure of 3-member Cantonment Board extended again

The Ministry of Defence has granted another one-year extension to the tenure of Ambala’s existing three-member Cantonment Board, along with the 55 other boards across the country.

The current board’s term expires on February 10 and will be extended from February 11 for one year, or until a new board is constituted under section 12 of the Cantonments Act, whichever is earlier.

Elections, due in February 2020, were postponed for administrative reasons. The previous board received two six-month extensions. A three-member board — comprising the Army commander, the chief executive officer and a civilian nominee — was then appointed to manage operations of the Cantonment Board.

Civilian member Ajay Baweja said: “The Centre plans to merge cantonments with nearby municipal bodies, delaying elections. The ministry has now extended the board’s tenure for one year. The current setup ensures smooth operations, though funding shortages persist. Like any municipal body, we need adequate funds for development, but the state government has not released our share. We are hopeful this will change soon.”

Former members, however, demand early elections. Virender Gandhi, a former member, said, “The government should get the elections conducted and give the residents of the cantonment area their respective representatives. .”

Umesh Sawhney, another ex-member, added: “The last election was in 2015, with polls due in February 2020. Two extensions followed, then dissolution in 2021. Continuous renewals of the three-member board are unjust.