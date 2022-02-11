Term over, Ajay Chautala released from Tihar Jail

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 10

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) supremo Ajay Singh Chautala’s release from the Tihar Jail on the completion of 10-year sentence has come as a sigh of relief for the three-year-old party and its cadre in Haryana.

9-yr nightmare ends Today ends a nightmare of 9 years and 25 days for us as a family and as a party. Your continuous presence will be a much-needed blessing, pitaji. You are our hero. Glad to have you back home. — Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM

Though Ajay has been in and out of jail for the past three years, party workers maintained that the end of his jail term is a new beginning for the party. “He is known as an organisational person. His release is the beginning of a new chapter for the party which needs to strengthen its roots in Haryana especially after it joined hands with the BJP to form the government in October 2019,” stated a political commentator while reacting to Ajay’s release.

Ajay and his father, former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, were convicted in JBT recruitment case in 2013.

The party cadre had to go on the back foot to defend its decision to enter into a post-poll alliance with the BJP in Haryana during the farmers agitation on the demand of withdrawal of the three agriculture laws.

“Ajay is a free man now. He has his task cut out for him — rejuvenate the party cadre and reconnect with the young voters who helped JJP win 10 seats in the inaugural electoral test in the 2019 Assembly poll,” said a senior party worker.

Ajay along with his sons Dushyant and Digvijay had formed a new party — JJP —in December 2018 after infighting in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Dushyant led the party in the Assembly poll.

