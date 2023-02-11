Terminate services of OT master for students' harassment: House panel

Karnal, February 10
In an alleged case of physical and mental harassment of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) paramedical students of BSc (OT) by the operation theatre (OT) master, a Haryana Vidhan Sabha Committee on education, technical, vocational, medical education, research and health services, recommended the termination of the services of the accused.
Accused suspended, chargesheeted
The accused has been suspended and a chargesheet is being prepared against him. We will take further action against him as per the directions of the government. Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KCGMC
After receiving a report from the internal committee of the KCGMC on the issue, the committee held a meeting in Gurugram on Friday. The meeting was chaired by the chairperson of the committee, MLA Seema Trikha and five other members, said Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, also a member of the committee.
“We discussed the outcome of the report and found the OT master guilty. The committee recommended the government to terminate the OT master, who is not fit for this profession,” he said.
MLA Gogi said the committee was informed by the authorities that the OT master was suspended, which is not sufficient. “He should be terminated from the post,” he said.
On being asked about police action, the MLA said girls were free to file a complaint against him and the police would take action.
Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KCGMC, said the accused has been suspended and a chargesheet was being prepared against him. “We will take further action against him as per the directions of the government,” said the Director.
The committee received a seven-page complaint from the paramedical students of BSc OT during its visit in the college on January 21, after which an inquiry was initiated.
