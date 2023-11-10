 Terrified, many girl students have stopped attending school : The Tribune India

The room of the principal at the Jind school. File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 9

Several girl students, purportedly victims of the principal accused of molestation in a government senior secondary school in a town of Jind district, have reportedly stopped attending the school after the matter came to light, sources said today.

The fact has been confirmed by the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Narender Kumar Atri, who said they were yet to approach these girls. Many of them were not attending the school on account of ‘health issues’.

The CWC chairperson said their team had made one round to the school to counsel the students as per the Juvenile Justice Act. “But some girls were absent. We were informed that they were not feeling well and were on leave on health grounds,” he said, adding that the CWC would resume counselling soon. There are about 1,200 students in the school.

Parents of five girls are reportedly upset after the matter came to light as they are having ‘second thoughts’ regarding continuation of the studies, a woman activist who approached these families revealed, adding that these girls had stopped going to school as of now. “We are trying to approach the parents of other students for counselling,” she said.

On the other hand, the sources revealed that the police and the Education Department had ‘summoned’ at least two more employees of the school regarding the ongoing investigation. They had appeared before the inquiry teams and got their statements recorded. Another official of the Department reportedly had faced the inquiry for alleged delayed action into the matter, the sources revealed.

“The anonymous letter also mentioned the name of two employees of the school. One of the teachers was approached by one of the victim girls after which the latter was told not to enter the principal’s room. While the second employee was reportedly close to the principal,” said an official while adding that while they were yet to establish who the writer of this letter was, most of the allegations contained in the letter matched with the statements of the victim girls.

Meanwhile, police sources said the principal confessed to the molestation in interrogation during his two-day remand. “After initial resistance, he broke down and confessed to his crime,” said the sources.

A farmer leader, Azad Palwa, is holding a meeting tomorrow to condemn the incident and said the police seemed to be ‘sluggish in taking action’. “There seems to be apparent involvement and negligence by some employees of the Education Department. Why are the police trying to protect them? Moreover, it must be investigated as to who had given shelter to the principal when he went into hiding from October 29 to November 4 before he was arrested,” he said. Palwa alleged that the principal was being given political protection. The letter too had made reference to the ‘political connections’ of the ‘accused’ and thus had demanded a high-level probe.

