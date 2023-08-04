‘Textile City’ industries lack basic amenities

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 3

Industrialists in the ‘Textile City’ are facing problems in the absence of basic amenities in the designated industrial areas here. Broken roads, poor sewerage, non-functional streetlights, poor sanitisation and encroachment on roads are a crippling factor. Sector 25 (part 1 and 2), Sector 29 (part 1 and 2) and the Old Industrial Area in the city are crying for attention.

Vikram Chauhan, an industrialist in the Old Industrial Area, said the area was established in 1949, but the industrial sector lacks basic amenities. The industrial area was being maintained by the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), but roads and sewerage were not good. The Old Industrial Area Association had been demanding the shifting of the industrial area upkeep to the Municipal Corporation for long, as the HSIIDC had no funds for development, he said.

The biggest problem the industrialists are facing is that there is no policy of subdivision of plots. Sanjeev Garg, secretary, Industrial Association Sector 25 (part 2), said the sector was the worst industrial sector as it had no road, non-functional streetlights, choked sewerage and poor stormwater drainage system. No road had been constructed in the sector for the past eight years.

Earlier, the sector was maintained by the MC, and at a meeting of the MC held in February, the general house passed the construction of roads in their sector, but the HSIIDC took over the industrial sectors, he said.

The streetlight is being maintained by the MC, but no light was operational in their sector, he claimed.

Vinod Dhamija, chairman, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Panipat Chapter, said to run an industry, basic infrastructure should be good. The chamber was raising the demands at every platform, he said. Apart from the basic amenities, some other demands, like zero liquid discharge for old industrial area and sectors, a common boiler for industries and textile cluster, were vital, he added.

