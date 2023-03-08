Thailand woman held on charge of drug peddling

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 7

A Thailand national woman was arrested for smuggling drugs and staying without a valid visa in Gurugram. The police have also recovered 4.50 gm methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) from her possession. An FIR was registered at the Sector 29 police station. The accused was produced in a city court today and later sent to judicial custody.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Chairatsami Knlaya, had been staying as a tenant in Sector 28 since 2021. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Sub-inspector Jaswant Singh conducted a raid at her rented accommodation while she was waiting for a customer and arrested her.

“Knlaya came to India in 2020 on tourist visa that expired in 2021,” said Virender Vij, DCP, east.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and Section 3 of the Foreigners Act.