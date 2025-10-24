Thanesar City SHO held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Panchkula, on Thursday evening arrested a Station House Officer (SHO) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Kurukshetra.

Advertisement

As per the Bureau, a complaint against SI Vinay Kumar, SHO, Thanesar City Police Station, was received in which the complainant alleged that the SHO had been demanding money in a civil suit matter.

Advertisement

The SHO was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, near Circuit House in Kurukshetra, it said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ambala.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that the SHO had been demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to sort out the matter. The deal was later fixed at Rs 3.50 lakh. While Rs 3 lakh had already been given, Rs 50,000 was to be handed over on Thursday, the Bureau said.