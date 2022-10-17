Thanesar civic body to give community centres on lease

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 16

Struggling with the maintenance of community centres, the Thanesar Municipal Council (MC) has come out with a plan to lease them to private players and generate revenue for the MC.

As per information, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha had recently directed the MC officials to chalk out a plan for an efficient maintenance of the community centres and ensure public participation in their management, especially by the Residential Welfare Society.

An official said in the absence of proper maintenance, these centres were in poor condition and the residents were not able to use them. For even small-scale events, people prefer private banquet halls and hotels though, there are seven community centres in different sectors, including Sector 3, 5, 7, 8, and 13, he added.

MC Executive Officer Balbir Singh said, “Recently, the community centres were inspected and it was found that the windows were damaged and toilets were not in a good condition therefore, demanding repair work. For their better maintenance, it has been decided to lease them to private players. An estimate for the repair work is being prepared and soon, a tender will be floated.”

However, the Jannayak Janta Party leader and a resident of Sector 3, Yogesh Sharma, said the decision would only benefit a few.

“The community centres are turning into safe havens for drug addicts. The corrupt practices of the MC are responsible for such a condition. Despite nominal charges, people prefer banquet halls over community centres. If private players get involved, they might charge more. We demand the MC to get the centres renovated and maintain them on their own.” said Yogesh.