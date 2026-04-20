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Home / Haryana / Thanesar Congress MLA seeks high-level probe into suicide cases at NIT Kurukshetra

Thanesar Congress MLA seeks high-level probe into suicide cases at NIT Kurukshetra

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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A ‘sarvakalyan havan’ being organised at the National Institute of Technology in Kurukshetra on Sunday.
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Thanesar Congress MLA Ashok Arora on Sunday demanded a high-level investigation into the recent cases of suicide at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra.

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Expressing concern over such incidents, the MLA said the four students had taken the extreme step at the NIT over the last two months, which was unfortunate. The students studying at the NIT were among the country’s talented and promising youngsters, he said, adding the suicide cases should be investigated. People send their children to NIT for studies after spending a huge amount of money, but it is a matter of concern that the children were forced to take the extreme step, the MLA said.

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Arora said he will take up the matter with the administration and ensure that appropriate measures are taken. The government should initiate a high-level inquiry into the issue and take strict action against anyone found guilty, he added.

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Four cases of suicide and one suicide bid since February 16 have rocked the NIT Kurukshetra. Angoth Shiva, who belonged to Telangana, had allegedly died by suicide on February 16, Pawan from Nuh had taken the extreme step on March 31, Priyanshu Verma from Sirsa died by hanging on April 8 and Diksha Dubey was found dead on April 16.

Another girl attempted suicide in April 17 night. She was rescued and pacified by her friends. Following the incidents, the NIT had announced vacations in the institute.

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Meanwhile, a sarvakalyan havan was organsied at the NIT on Sunday. Dr Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, chairperson, BoG, NIT Kurukshetra, along with the faculty and students, who are staying in the hostels, participated in the hawan.

NIT in-charge, Public Relations, Gian Bhushan said, “The chairperson also held a review meeting with the faculty members and mentors about the progress in the measures taken for the well-being of the students. The chairperson also visited the hostels, along with the team of wardens, last night and interacted with the students.”

Last evening, Youth Congress leaders took out a candle march in Kurukshetra and demanded justice for the suicide victims. They said investigation must be conducted to reveal the real reasons behind the extreme step taken by four students within a span of two months. The YC leaders and workers gathered at the Kirmach road and took the march to the main gate of the NIT.

Earlier in the day, Arora participated in an event to mark Parshuram Jayanti.

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