Thanesar MC leases out 6 community centres

Kurukshetra, April 19

To generate an additional revenue, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Thanesar, has leased out six community centres in the city to private agencies in an open auction.

These agencies will operate and maintain the community centre in Sectors 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 13 for five years. Over Rs 60 lakh has been generated through the open auction and for the next four years, the rent will be increased by 10 per cent per annum.

The agencies can charge a maximum of Rs 11,000 for marriages and other functions, and Rs 2,500 for rasam kriya. For BPL families, a rebate of 50 per cent would be given.

In the absence of proper maintenance, these centres were in a poor condition and the residents were not able to use them. For even small-scale events, people used to prefer private banquet halls and hotels. While the MC officials believe that the residents will now get better facilities at affordable charges, a few former councillors have criticised the government for leasing out the community centres.

Jailesh Sharma, a former councillor, said, “The government has been collecting a good amount of taxes, even then the community centres were not properly maintained. Earlier, the MC used to charge Rs 4,240 for marriage function bookings and no money used to be charged for rasam kriya, but now the agencies have been allowed to charge heavily for both.”

Senior Congress leader Ashok Arora said, “Community centres are meant to facilitate those who cannot afford banquet halls and hotels, and the private players will use them to earn profits. The government is in ‘pick and sale’ mode which is not acceptable.”

District Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Malik said, “The revenue generated will be used for the development work. The private firms will have to adhere to the guidelines and norms laid by the MC. In case of any complaint, action will be taken against the agencies. The residents will get better facilities at affordable prices.”

