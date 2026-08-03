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Home / Haryana / Thar with pending challans worth Rs 89,000 impounded in Gurugram

Thar with pending challans worth Rs 89,000 impounded in Gurugram

Traffic police seize SUV for black film, missing HSRP number plate and multiple violations during checking drive

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:07 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a Thar vehicle for using black film on windows, lacking a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and having pending traffic challans amounting to Rs 89,000, during a checking drive on Monday.

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According to the police, ASI Rajesh, Zonal Officer at Sirhaul Toll, along with his team, stopped the vehicle after noticing black film on its windows and the absence of an HSRP number plate.

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During checking, the driver was asked to produce the vehicle documents but failed to do so. On further verification, police found that six traffic challans were pending against the vehicle under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with a total outstanding penalty of Rs 89,000.

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Considering the repeated violations and pending dues, the vehicle was impounded under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and shifted to the designated impound yard.

A senior traffic police officer said the Gurugram Traffic Police has urged vehicle owners to install HSRP number plates as per prescribed norms, avoid using illegal black film on vehicle windows and clear pending traffic challans on time.

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“By following traffic rules, citizens can contribute towards ensuring their own safety as well as that of other road users,” the officer added.

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