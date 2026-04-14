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Home / Haryana / The 15-minute dream: How the Delhi-Gurugram commute is being revolutionised

The 15-minute dream: How the Delhi-Gurugram commute is being revolutionised

The shift is expected to increase property demand, reduce fuel consumption across the region and save millions of man-hours

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Sumedha Sharma
Updated At : 09:39 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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THE notorious hour-long crawl between Delhi and Gurugram is about to become a relic of the past as new signal-free corridors aim to shrink travel time to just 15 minutes. This ambitious infrastructure overhaul promises to seamlessly bridge the two hubs, transforming the daily lives of millions of commuters.

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How will the government achieve a 15-minute commute between Mehrauli and Gurugram?

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The transformation centres on turning major highway corridors, specifically the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) Road into signal-free zones. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra recently confirmed that the plan involves constructing a series of flyovers and advanced interchanges at high-traffic bottlenecks. By removing red lights and physical obstructions, the government aims at slashing current peak-hour travel times-which often exceed 90 minutes-down to a mere quarter-hour.

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What specific changes are planned for Gurugram’s MG Road?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking over a critical 5.5-km stretch of MG Road, from IFFCO Chowk to the Delhi border, to develop it as a 'model road'. A key highlight of this project is the construction of a multi-level interchange or cloverleaf at IFFCO Chowk. This will eliminate the existing traffic signals and streamline the flow of vehicles entering and exiting the city's primary business districts.

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How does the project integrate with public transit such as Metro and RRTS?

The infrastructure revamp is designed to create a "super-hub" at IFFCO Chowk. The road upgrades are being synchronised with the convergence of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and newly expanded Metro lines. By aligning signal-free roads with high-speed rail networks, the NCR is moving toward a multi-modal transit system where switching between private vehicles and public transport is fluid and efficient.

What impact will this have on the local economy and real estate?

Real estate experts anticipate a massive rental and investment boom in Gurugram's residential sectors. As the "15-minute commute" becomes reality, Gurugram will become an even more attractive destination for professionals working in South and Central Delhi. The shift is expected to increase property demand, reduce fuel consumption across the region, and save millions of man-hours, effectively merging Delhi and Gurugram into a single, high-growth urban corridor.

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