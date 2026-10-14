'The bottom 3' — Union ministers from Haryana among worst 10 MPs in fund use

Union Cabinet minister Manohar Lal Khattar is at the bottom of the list among the 10 Lok Sabha MPs from Haryana, while Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are at the ninth and eighth places, respectively, in utilisation percentage. The MPs are in the third year of their tenure as parliamentarians.

Advertisement

As per data available at the dashboard of the Central Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Congress MP from Hisar Jai Prakash, who is four-time MP, tops in the utilisation of the funds among the state MPs, with 99.56% utilisation with recommendations of Rs 14.64 crore.

Advertisement

Contrarily, Khattar, who is MP from Karnal, is at the bottom, with 20.76% utilisation. Nine of the 10 MPs have been allocated Rs 14.70 crore each while Ambala MP has allocation of Rs 25.55 crore.

The MPs recommend funds for various development works and projects while the local authorities and implementing agencies are responsible for executing these works.

Advertisement

Khattar has recommended works worth only Rs 3.05 crore against the same allocation, placing him at the bottom. Rao Inderjit, representing Gurugram and a six-time MP, is minister of state holding independent charge of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Planning and Culture. He is ninth from the bottom with utilisation percentage of 32.60% as he has recommended works worth Rs 4.79 crore out of Rs 14.70 crore.

Holding independent charge of the Ministry of Cooperation, Gurjar has used just 46.18% of his allocated quota.

Khattar’s representative in Karnal, Kavinder Rana, while responding to these figures, informed ‘The Tribune’ that feasibility of 53 works worth Rs 4.22 crore in Karnal district has also been checked and the tender process will start soon.

Rao Inderjit’s representative, Prashant Panchal, said they had recommended works worth about Rs 4 crore just recently and has been holding another Rs 3 crore for some commitments as per their announcements.

Significantly, first-time MP Satpal Bramahchari from the Sonepat Lok Sabha is at the second place with 88.31% utilisation. Two other Congress MPs — four-time Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and five-time MP Kumari Selja — have utilisation percentage of 82.28% and 71.20%, respectively.

Three-time MP Dharambir Singh, who represents the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, ranks fifth with recommendations worth Rs 9.25 crore, equivalent to 62.93 per cent of allocation. Another BJP MP, Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, has a utilisation percentage of 56.38% with recommendation of works worth Rs 8.29 crore.

Congress MP from Ambala Varun Chaudhry has recommended works worth Rs 12.59 crore against a substantially higher allocation of Rs 25.55 crore. His utilisation stands at 49.28 per cent.