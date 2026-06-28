Search for the markhor on the Internet, and you are likely to be overwhelmed by hunting videos and photographs of hunters posing beside their trophies. Yet this striking wild goat has a far deeper visual and cultural history. Hunter-gatherers of the Neolithic and Palaeolithic periods depicted it in rock art, while Indus Valley seals portray the markhor alongside ibex and other animals, its characteristic tresses and spiralling horns already unmistakable.

Advertisement

During the medieval period, references to the markhor appear sporadically in the memoirs and biographies of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir. Abul Fazl’s ‘Akbarnama’ describes a qamargah hunt near Lahore, where thousands of men drove animals from the Salt Range and surrounding plains into an enclosed arena for Akbar and his nobles to hunt.

Advertisement

Paintings by artists such as Miskina, Mansur, and Sarwan provide a vivid record of these imperial hunts and local fauna, occasionally even depicting a slain markhor — despite the species not being native to some of the regions illustrated.

Advertisement

Jahangir, in his memoirs, writes with fascination about being presented with a markhor killed by Shinwari Afghans during his visit to Kabul. He ordered it to be weighed, measured, and “its likeness to be drawn”. It marked a shift from textual and visual narratives of memorable hunts to studies of animals and birds, with artists like Ustad Mansur excelling in their accurate naturalistic representation.

Advertisement

After the Mughal era, hunting traditions continued among East India Company elites and native princes, though a fascination for “natural curiosities” also grew.

Some such as Impey, Claude Martin, and the Marquess Wellesley established menageries and commissioned native painters like Zain-ud-Din, Bhawani Das, and Ram Das, producing a body of natural history paintings collectively styled as ‘Company Kalam’. These works blended artistic skill with early scientific observation.

Following the annexation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s empire and the ‘sale’ of Kashmir to Gulab Singh in 1846, the northern frontiers of the British Empire now extended into the Himalaya and Hindu Kush. A large number of sportsmen soon flocked to Kashmir in search of its mountain fauna. Hunting itself shifted in character — from grand hunts, with game being driven towards shooters (haka), to individual “fair chase” expeditions that emphasised skill, endurance, and authenticity.

In this context, the markhor, with its majestic appearance, spiralling horns, wariness, and preference for precipitous cliffs, emerged as one of the most coveted and challenging trophies.

The advent of photography gradually eclipsed the Company style of painting. The use of Lucida and Obscura cameras initially aided the painters, but the introduction of daguerreotype and calotype processes in the 1860s diminished their role and transformed visual documentation. Samuel Bourne, a prominent photographer during the 1860s, using the collodion process during an expedition across the Himalayas, employed 80 porters, 20 for the equipment alone.

However, the limitations of early photography made capturing animals in the wild extremely difficult. As a result, the medium increasingly served to document staged post-hunt scenes and trophy displays rather than living wildlife.

The colonial obsession with trophies, combined with improved firearms and weak frameworks to prevent overhunting and poaching, contributed to a steep decline in markhor populations. By 1890, observers such as Lawrence reported that markhor in regions like the Pir Panjal, Kazinag, and Shamsabari were being “shot out”.

By the early 20th century, numbers in areas such as Gilgit-Baltistan had also fallen sharply. Although the Kashmir Game Preservation Department introduced measures such as permits, closed seasons, and hunting bans in vulnerable regions, these efforts were largely insufficient.

Attitudes toward conservation during this period varied widely. FW Champion, once a hunter of markhor and other game in Safed Koh and the Terai, eventually abandoned the rifle for the camera and pioneered wildlife photography in India, contributing to the creation of the Hailey National Park.

In contrast, CH Stockley, a hunter-naturalist, argued that sportsmen were better suited to conservation than protectionists, advocating regulated hunting than a total ban. His own efforts to photograph a markhor in Kazinag using a Soho Reflex quarter-plate camera took 19 days of stalking and yielded only a modest result, illustrating both the animal’s elusiveness and the limitations of early field photography.

In fact, until the advent of digital photography in the early 21st century, clear images of markhor remained rare.

India and Pakistan have adopted contrasting conservation strategies. India’s centralised “fortress conservation” model, which restricts hunting and limits traditional grazing rights of Gujjar-Bakarwal pastoralists within protected areas, has produced mixed outcomes. Markhor numbers in Kazinag National Park remain relatively stable, while those in the Pir Panjal range have declined. Meanwhile, affected communities often feel excluded from the benefits of conservation.

Pakistan’s community-based conservation programme has recorded notable success. Markhor populations increased from 3,000-4,250 in 1997 to around 12,000 by 2017. Similarly, Bukharan markhor numbers rose from 700 in the 1990s to over 6,500 by 2022 in Tajikistan.

Taken together, these trajectories suggest the need to reassess strictly protectionist approaches. A more durable solution may lie in integrating local and pastoral communities as stakeholders and direct beneficiaries in conservation, aligning ecological goals with livelihoods and long-term stewardship of the species.

— The writer is a wildlife researcher and photographer