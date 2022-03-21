'The Kashmir Files' screened in the open at Rewari park; filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri objects to it

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 21

The warning issued by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri through Twitter for not screening his latest movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the open notwithstanding, the film was reportedly screened by a local group at Swarn Jayanti Park here on Sunday evening.

A considerable number of people saw the movie on a big screen there.

Agnihotri on Sunday morning had shared a poster on his Twitter handle and requested Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to stop the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Rewari.

"WARNING: Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner," tweeted Agnihotri.

The event was reportedly organised by former MLA Randhir Singh Kaprivaas and his picture was also printed on the poster that was used to invite people to watch the movie free of cost.

Kaprivaas was elected as an MLA from Rewari on a BJP ticket in 2014 but was denied the party ticket in 2019. The BJP expelled him when he jumped into the fray as an independent. He faced defeat in the polls.

“The programme was planned and over 1,000 people gathered in the park to watch the movie. Since Vivek Agnihotri had raised an objection over the open screening of the film and termed it as illegal we showed only highlights instead of the entire movie. Another film based on 'surgical strikes' was screened in its place,” Kaprivaas said.

The former MLA said since people had come to the park on their request they had been assured that they would be shown the film in theatre soon.