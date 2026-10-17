The long shadow of scams, debt & extortion in Haryana

The CBI and ED are still investigating the Rs 657-crore bank scam in which Haryana Government officials colluded with private bankers to siphon off funds. The scam, seen as one of the major bureaucratic corruption scandals in the state’s history, raises questions about how decisions are made in the government and about checks and balances.

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The bank, in its regulatory filing with the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, on February 21 revealed “unauthorised and fraudulent activities by certain employees at a particular branch in Chandigarh”. The initial loss was pegged at Rs 590 crore. Three days later, the CM announced that IDFC First Bank had returned the money and the government had incurred no loss. It did little to dispel the rot in the system.

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Investigations reveal that the bureaucracy removed the deposit ceiling at IDFC First Bank, though it had not applied for the benefit, and the CM was bypassed.

Close on the heels of this scam, another scam involving the Panchkula MC’s deposits at Kotak Mahindra Bank came out in March. There too, Haryana officials were involved, and the loss was around Rs 150 crore.

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The previous Haryana Lokayukta, Justice Hari Pal Verma, placed onus on the CM to recover Rs 438 crore from the Great Indian Nautanki Company, which ran the Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, as a vigilance inquiry that had named several IAS and HCS officers was buried.

Cost of promises

The state’s financial liabilities is another challenge for the government. The party came to power on the promise of a dole of Rs 2,100 per month for women, but rising welfare expenditure has raised questions on the state’s capacity to sustain freebies. Not just the opposition, the CAG has said in its report last month that the state is using borrowed funds mainly to meet current consumption and repay loan interest, rather than for capital creation or development activities.

It said during 2020-25, the government used between 53% and 67% of its current borrowings for repayment of earlier borrowings as against between 19% and 50% during 2015-16 to 2019-20. “A large share of borrowings going towards debt repayment and revenue spending limits fiscal space and increases dependence on debt for routine needs,” the report said. The outstanding fiscal liabilities increased from Rs 1.21 lakh crore at the end of 2015-16 to Rs 3.61 lakh crore at the end of 2024-25.

With debt mounting, the government has yet to fulfil manifesto announcements such as a scooter for every woman student, expanding the Chirayu-Ayushman Yojana to Rs 10 lakh per family, a monthly stipend for youth awaiting jobs, 10 new IMTs, and other infrastructure commitments.

Extortion calls

Haryana is in the grip of gangsterism and extortionists, with a growing number of people — from industrialists to politicians and singers — availing of police security cover. The government informed the Assembly last month that 396 persons were allotted security after facing threats from gangsters in the period from January 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026.

Also, there is a 17% rise in extortion calls. As of July 2026, 296 extortion incidents have been reported — up from 253 last year.

However, Ashok Chhabra, media coordinator to CM, said, “Our biggest achievement has been that we have improved the life of a person standing last in queue through our welfare schemes.”