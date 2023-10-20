The Tribune impact: 3K employees of govt-aided colleges in Haryana get salary

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 19

Around 3,000 teaching and non-teaching employees of 97 government-aided private colleges across the state finally got their salaries today after three months.

A sum of Rs 75.96 crore was to be paid to the employees as salary for the months of July, August and September. Grant-in-aid of Rs 72.16 crore (95 per cent share) was released by the Haryana State Finance Services Limited (HSFSL), while the remaining Rs 3.80 crore (5 per cent share) was paid by the managing committees of the colleges concerned, sources said.

“My happiness knew no bounds when I received a message about salary being credited in my bank account. Most of the employees were finding it difficult to make both ends meet as they had not received their salaries for the past three months,” said one of the employees.

The Tribune had highlighted the issue in these columns on October 15. The next day, the Department of Higher Education asked the HSFSL to release salaries at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Dr Dayanand Malik, president of the Haryana Government-Aided Colleges Teachers Association, has asked the state government to ensure their salaries are released on time every month.

Rajiv Rattan, Director General (Higher Education), confirmed the release of salaries to the employees of government-aided colleges today.

#Rohtak